Beyond religious boundaries

North Karnataka has several traditions that display the syncretic cultural fabric of the region. The observance of Muharram in Kurubnal, a small village in Koppal district, is an example of such religious harmony in action.
The village, with nearly 1,500 people, has no Muslim families. Yet, it has a mosque and the Hindus here observe Muharram. Perhaps a symbol of unity, the mosque is located between three temples.
Every year, residents gather and pool in some money to install the Alai Devaru ritualistically. They invite a member of a Muslim family from nearby Kandkoor village to perform rituals. Three years ago, the village even undertook the renovation of the mosque.
“We do not know how the tradition of observing Muharram trickled into our village but we have been carrying on the tradition for nearly one century,” says Ramesh Kurubnal, a businessman from the village.
Right from Guddali puja to the Dafan, the people of Kurubnal observe all the prescribed rituals. They even sing Muharram songs and dance dressed as tigers to fulfil their vows. On the day of Khatal Raat, participants visit the mosque and offer flowers and sugar to the Alai Devaru.
“People of the village prepare Madli on the last day of Muharram and offer it to the fakirs, also from the Hindu community,” says Rajasaab, whose family has been helping the village observe Muharram.
Not just Kurubnal, there are several villages across north Karnataka which do not have Muslims but observe Muharram.
Chowdapur village near Ballari’s Kudligi is one among these villages. The tradition of observing Muharram was started decades ago by Honnuruswamy, a man of miracles, as the villagers refer to him. Today, his descendants continue the tradition and villagers happily participate.
Chowdapur has 968 Hindu families and for decades, no Muslim family has resided here.
“There is a place of worship in the village called the Fakirswamy temple, where we install the Peeral Devaru. It also has a linga-like structure (gadduge) here. All festivals including Muharram are celebrated here and there has been no difference of opinions or untoward incidents for the last 60 to 70 years,” says K Halaswamy, a native of the village.
Hindu and Muslim families from neighbouring villages Jagalur and Hosakeri also visit the village during Muharram to offer prayers, adds Halaswamy.
Even in Harlapur, Belagavi district, Hindus have observed Muharram for over four generations, praying to Lord Fakirswamy. There is a dargah in the village and the Alai Devaru is installed here. The dargah itself is a symbol of communal harmony and has photos of Hindu Gods and saints as well.
“Muharram is more of a celebration here and is observed for five days. We sing Rivayath pada (songs) and dance to tunes of hejje mela on all days. Other rituals like the procession and fulfilling of vows are all done as per tradition,” says Vithal Hadpad of the village.
Other villages including Hirebidanur, Bainakwadi in Belagavi district, Kuppagadde, Jaladurga, Halbhavi and Hanumagudda in Raichur district, Sheeranahalli in Gadag district, Bacchaboranhatti and Doddagatta in Chitradurga district, Bylahalli and Haltimlapura in Vijayanagara district, Mushtagatte in Ballari district also observe Muharram, even though they do not have Muslim populations.
According to researcher Arun Joladakudligi, most villages must have had Muslim families once upon a time. After these families migrated for various reasons, Hindu families kept their traditions alive.