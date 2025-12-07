<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Steel H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for labeling him a "manuvadi" after JD (S) leader advocated for the inclusion of Bhagavad Gita teachings in school curriculum. </p><p>"The Bhagavad Gita is the light and wisdom of the world, a lamp for the righteous path, the great essence of ideals," Kumaraswamy said adding that, "Mine is Krishna-tattva (philosophy of Krishna), Congress believes in Kamsa-tattva (philosophy of demon Kamsa)"</p><p>"The Chief Minister who branded me a Manuvadi and Minister Mahadevappa who accused me of ideological downfall. Let these two gentlemen first tell us what exactly they will teach school children. Is there no limit to foolishness?” Kumaraswamy said. </p><p>"Perhaps Minister Mahadevappa is unaware of the essence of the Bhagavad Gita. Maybe the essence of some other book has deeply influenced him!?” Kumaraswamy said. </p>.H D Kumaraswamy has become Manuvadi, says CM Siddaramaiah .<p>"All of us, including me, as people’s representatives, take oath in a constitutional manner - we swear in the name of God or our parents. That too is the righteous path. So what exactly is Mahadevappa’s ‘path’? The path of Kamsa!!??” the JD (S) leader said. </p><p>“Let Mahadevappa know this: The politics of India today stands on the foundation of Krishna-tattva. For war, politics, knowledge, governance, and human relationships — the Bhagavad Gita is the guiding light. Krishna’s teachings are eternal across all times; the Bhagavad Gita is timeless, " Kumaraswamy stated.</p><p>Earlier Kumaraswamy urged his Cabinet colleague Dharmendra Pradhan to take steps to teach the Gita in schools, colleges and universities.</p><p>“The National Education Policy (NEP) places strong emphasis on value-based education. Introducing select teachings from the Gita will help inculcate moral strength, clarity of thought and character among students, thereby strengthening our demographic dividend and preparing our youth to excel globally, " Kumaraswamy had said in his letter.</p>