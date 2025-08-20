Bill passed to benefit 4L gig workers in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: The Assembly on Tuesday passed the Karnataka Platform-based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill, which Labour Minister Santosh Lad said would benefit four lakh people. It replaces an ordinance the government had promulgated in May. </p>.<p>The Bill provides social security measures for gig workers in ride-sharing services, food and grocery delivery services, logistics services, e-marketplace, healthcare, travel and hospitality and content and media services.</p>.<p>“The information we have is that there are four lakh gig workers in state. According to a report of Niti Aayog, the gig economy will have 23.5 million workers by 2029-30,” Lad said.</p>.Modi govt to soon introduce bills to 'amend' Constitution, laws to govern Union Territories? .<p>He said similar laws had been enacted in Spain, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia. “Two-wheelers are the most exposed to pollution. To earn Rs 1,800, one has to work 16 hours a day. That’s the system we’re in,” Lad said. </p>.<p>The Bill proposes to create a Karnataka Gig Workers Social Security and Welfare Fund. A welfare fee of 1% to 5% of the payout to platform-based gig worker in each transaction will be levied. “Cess will not be uniform. In the rules, we will specify the rate depending on the gig business,” Lad said. </p>.<p>A Gig Workers Welfare Board will be created to ensure registration of workers, aggregators, a monitoring mechanism and implementation of social security schemes. “Special health cards will be provided to gig workers,” the minister said. </p>.<p>Suresh Kumar (BJP) urged Lad to bring 3.8 lakh outsourced government staff under the Bill. The minister, however, said it can't be done. “We’re forming district-level cooperative societies comprising outsourced employees to safeguard their interests,” he said. </p>.<p>C K Ramamurthy (BJP) said the government should ensure Kannadiga gig workers benefit more. When Dheeraj Muniraju (BJP) asked Lad if government can cap maximum number of work hours, he said: “These are flexi hours. You can work as much as you want. You can even reject work.” </p>.<p>The Assembly passed Karnataka Souharda Sahakari (Amendment) Bill. It mandates Souharda cooperatives to set aside 20% of total deposits at the end of each quarter to maintain a ‘Statutory Liquid Reserve’.</p>