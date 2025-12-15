<p>Veteran Congman and six-time legislator Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who passed away on Sunday due to age-related issues, has left behind a rich legacy in state politics and business, embodying the values of humility, integrity and dedication.</p>.<p>As a popular Kannada saying goes ‘Aane Nadedidde Daari’, Shamanur chose path less trodden and left footprints, be it in business, politics or the welfare of the Lingayat community.</p>.<p>Born to Shamanur Kallappa and Savithramma on June 16, 1931, Shivashankarappa completed his primary education at Old Middle School in Davangere. He quit his education at intermediate level and took up trading of grains on a small scale and with a dedication and unwavering commitment built a business empire at his home turf.</p>.<p>In an interview with sister publication Prajavani, Shamanuru had revealed about his early days in business. “I, along with my father and brother Basavarajappa, started trading in toor dal and bengal gram (chana dal). In those days, I had incurred losses to the tune of Rs 1 lakh. Trading in rice and sugar helped me overcome losses incurred in tur dal business. Then, Shamanur Sangappa and I started a rice mill in partnership in the early 1960s. Initially, we invested Rs 5,000 each and eventually invested Rs 95,000 each in phases. We both were keen on running the mill as a sole business. Hence, it was put out on auction. We sold the mill for a staggering Rs 25 lakh in the auction.” And then there was no looking back for Shamanur.</p>.<p>His business empire now includes Bapuji Educational Association, which runs over 50 institutes including schools, colleges, engineering colleges and medical colleges, and sugar factories & distilleries, hospital and pharma, aviation and sports among others.</p>.<p>An avid cricket fan, Shamanur had successfully bidded for KPL team Shamanur Davangere Diamonds in the inaugural edition in 2009. He was also an honorary president of Davangere cricket and sports club till his death.</p>.Country's oldest MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa dies at 95.<p>Shamanur entered politics through the cooperative sector. He was elected as director of Janata Bazaar in early 1960s. He then became director of urban co-operative society. Shamanur was elected as a member of Davangere municipality in 1969. He became its president from 1971 to 1973.</p>.<p>In 1994, he made his debut to the legislative assembly. He continued to retain Davangere South seat till his death. In 2023 elections, the wheelchair-bound Shamanur defeated BJP’s Ajay Kumar by a margin of over 27,000 to become India’s oldest MLA at 92. His son S S Mallikarjun retained Davangere North seat while his daughter-in-law Prabha Mallikarjun was elected from Davangere Lok Sabha constituency, the following year.</p>.<p>Shamanur has also served as agricultural marketing and horticulture minister in Siddaramaiah’s 1.0 cabinet between 2013-16.</p>.<p>Before the 2023 Assembly elections, Shamanur, on his political journey, had said, “I am a businessman by choice and a politician by chance. I had never dreamt of becoming an MLA, MP or a minister. I was thinking of restricting myself to municipality. But destiny had other plans...I went on to become an MLA, MP and a minister.”</p>.<p>Quote: "I am a businessman by choice and a politician by chance. I had never dreamt of becoming an MLA MP or a minister. I was thinking of restricting myself to municipality. But destiny had other plans...<br>I went on to become an MLA MP and a minister." </p><p>- Shamanur Shivashankarappa (Before the 2023 Assembly elections_</p>