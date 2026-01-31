<p>Bengaluru: The BJP on Friday accused the ruling Congress of “neglecting” backward class corporations.</p>.<p>BJP state president B Y Vijayendra spoke about the issue in the Legislative Assembly.</p>.<p>In a document released to the press later, the BJP said: “The Congress government is behaving as an anti-people government. Socio-economically extremely backward communities, like Madivala, Vishwakarma, Savitha, <br>Hadpad, nomadic communities, Ambigas, Gollas, Ganigas, Tigala, Nekara and Kumbara communities have not received any benefits. Even the Kuruba and Ediga communities are facing a similar fate.”</p>.Karnataka BJP X handle booked for 'scam lord' post on CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM D K Shivakumar.<p>In the document, the party claimed that it released the entire amount of Rs 576.01 crore announced for 11 backward class corporations during its tenure in 2022-23, but claimed that the Congress had released only Rs 170.5 crore out of the Rs 341 crore that it had allotted in 2023-24. </p>.<p>As per the corporation-wise data mentioned in the document, the Congress-led state government released only Rs 50 crore of the allotted Rs 100 crore to the D Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation, Rs 30 crore of the Rs 60 crore separately allotted for the Vokkaliga Development Corporation and Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation, Rs 25 crore of the Rs 50 crore allotted for the Maratha Development Corporation and so on.</p>.<p>“The government must immediately release money to these corporations, so that students, unemployed and self-employed persons and women from backward communities, including Kurubas, get benefits. Or else, let the government accept that it’s financially bankrupt,” it said. </p>