Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP accuses Congress government of neglecting backward class corporations

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra spoke about the issue in the Legislative Assembly.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 23:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 23:57 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPCongressbackward classes

Follow us on :

Follow Us