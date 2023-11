Belagavi: BJP corporators in Belagavi City Corporation staged protest in front of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue in the head office of the civic body against police excesses on Wednesday.

Prior to the council meeting, corporators assembled in the annexe building and staged protest.

Armed with black arm bands, raised slogans demanding security as the manner in which corporator Abhijet Jawalkar was arrested for alleged assault was not acceptable.