BJP defends Kalladka's remarks, says he is not wrong

Bengaluru: Strongly coming out in defence of RSS ideologue Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat, former BJP state unit president K S Eshwarappa and leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Thursday said the government should not initiate any legal proceedings against Bhat, who has not made any wrong statement.
Last week, during the 'Sankeerthana Yatra' organised by Hindu Jagarana Vedike to mark Hanuma Jayanti in Srirangapatna of Mandya district, Bhat had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government had granted Muslim women 'permanent husbands' by criminalising the practice of triple talaq.
Eshwarappa said the very intention of Bhat was to explain how criminalising the practice of triple talaq had helped Muslim women live without fear in the country.
“How can his statement be provocative?” he countered.
Echoing the same, Poojary said the government should not arrest him for making these remarks.