BJP delegation visits flood-hit areas, demands compensation for farmers

<p>Belagavi: A delegation of BJP leaders led by Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka visited flood-affected areas in Belagavi district on Friday to assess the damage caused by excessive rains.</p><p>The delegation inspected crop losses suffered by farmers as well as damage to infrastructure, including roads, houses, schools, and anganwadis. They also interacted with farmers to listen to their grievances.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan briefed the delegation about the extent of crop damage near Nesargi in Bailhongal taluk. Several farmers, including Iranna Meeshipatil and Dyamappa Gujnatti, expressed their frustration over the absence of ministers and local MLAs who have not visited to hear their concerns. They also complained that officials from the departments concerned have yet to conduct proper surveys of the agricultural lands affected by the floods.</p><p><strong>‘Ignoring flood-hit areas’</strong></p><p>R Ashoka criticised the Congress government for ignoring the flood-hit areas and said ministers and officials have failed to visit the affected regions. “The government is busy with a social and educational survey by the Backward Classes Commission, seemingly to divide people on caste lines, instead of addressing urgent flood relief work,” he said. He also referenced ongoing political instability, alluding to talks of a revolution that could lead to a change in the chief ministership.</p><p>Demanding immediate relief for farmers, Ashoka called for the government to release compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre for crop damage in rainfed areas and Rs 50,000 per acre in irrigated areas. He added that according to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines, farmers should be compensated for their investments. </p><p>The BJP leader also raised concerns about the distribution of substandard seeds to farmers.</p><p>Highlighting the contrast with the government’s inaction, Ashoka pointed out that BJP leaders have been actively visiting flood-affected areas, but government representatives have been absent.</p><p><strong>‘Conduct survey of losses’</strong></p><p>He urged the State government to conduct a comprehensive survey of the losses due to floods and rains and forward the report to the Centre. He further criticised the failure of State ministers to visit New Delhi to seek Central assistance and demand the deployment of a Central team for damage assessment.</p><p>Ashoka alleged that Public Works Department and District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has not visited the flood-affected areas, suggesting that the government’s financial constraints have left it incapable of meeting public needs. He accused the minister of focusing on co-operative elections instead, implying a focus on personal gain rather than public service.</p><p>MPs Ramesh Jigajinagi, Iranna Kadadi, MLAs Abhay Patil, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Vithal Halgekar, Shashikala Jolle, MLCs C T Ravi, N Ravikumar, former MLAs Sanjay Patil, Mahantesh Doddagoudar, former MLC Mahantesh Kavatgimath, Advocate M B Zirali and others were present.</p>