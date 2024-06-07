Home
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BJP demands CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over ST funds 'misuse'

After submitting a memorandum to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters that Nagendra was a small pawn in the entire game.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 June 2024, 23:12 IST
Bengaluru: The Opposition BJP, on Thursday, sought the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with ST Welfare Minister B Nagendra over embezzlement of funds at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation. Nagendra resigned later in the day.

BJP took out Raj Bhavan Chalo march from the Vidhana Soudha. After submitting a memorandum to Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot, leader of the Opposition R Ashoka told reporters that the minister was a small pawn in the entire game.

“At this juncture, it can only be guessed that the scam wouldn’t have been executed with such precision without Congress high command’s instruction & without knowledge of the CM who holds the finance portfolio,” he said.

Published 06 June 2024, 23:12 IST
