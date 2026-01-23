<p>Bengaluru: Alleging a Rs 2,500-crore scam in Karnataka’s Excise Department, the opposition BJP on Friday demanded the resignation of Excise Minister R B Timmapur, staging a protest from the well of the Assembly that led to multiple adjournments.</p><p>Raising the issue, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that bribes collected through liquor licensing were being diverted to fund election expenses in poll-bound states such as Assam and Kerala. He also claimed that liquor licences were being "auctioned in violation of prescribed norms".</p><p>Timmapur, however, strongly rejected the allegations, terming them "bogus and false", and said he would not be intimidated by such claims.</p><p>The issue triggered a confrontation in the House after Speaker U T Khader called upon Congress MLA A S Ponnanna to move the motion of thanks to the governor’s address.</p><p>Ashoka objected, insisting that his adjournment notice on the alleged excise scam be taken up first.</p><p>The Speaker said the notice could not be admitted under an adjournment motion and that the matter could be discussed later under a different rule.</p><p>However, Ashoka and BJP MLA Sunil Kumar demanded that their preliminary submission be heard before the notice was rejected.</p><p>Following their insistence, the Speaker allowed Ashoka to make a preliminary submission.</p><p>"There is a liquor-related scam amounting to about Rs 2,500 crore. There are audio and video clips. In the Excise Department, licences are being auctioned. The names of the minister and his son have surfaced in connection with the scam. This is said to be the third such instance," Ashoka said.</p><p>He accused the state government of "corruption" and said a complaint had been lodged with the Lokayukta.</p><p>"The complaint has been registered against the minister. The allegation is not based only on audio clips; there is also a formal complaint. This is an important issue and must be discussed," he said.</p><p>Despite assurances that the issue would be taken up later under another rule, BJP legislators continued to press for an immediate debate.</p><p>"There are kickbacks involved. How can discussion on such an issue be delayed?" Sunil Kumar asked.</p><p>According to Ashoka, bribe money was being collected to fund Assembly elections in Assam and Kerala.</p><p>As the Speaker proceeded with the scheduled business and allowed Ponnanna to move the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, seconded by ruling party MLA Pradeep Eshwar, BJP legislators protested from the well of the House, demanding the Excise Minister’s resignation.</p>.Blanket ban on bike taxis non-compliant with Article 19(6) of Indian Constitution: Karnataka High Court.<p>Amid sloganeering, the Speaker adjourned the House for lunch.</p><p>Recently, Lokayukta police arrested Excise Deputy Commissioner (Bengaluru Urban) Jagadeesh Naik, Superintendent of Excise Thammanna K M, and excise constable Lakkappa Gani while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh. They were accused of demanding Rs 80 lakh to issue a CL-7 licence (Hotels and Boarding Houses) and a microbrewery licence.</p><p>When the House resumed, BJP members again demanded immediate discussion on the alleged scam. However, the Speaker reiterated that the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address would be taken up first and that the issue could be discussed later.</p><p>State Home Minister G Parameshwara said the government was ready for a discussion whenever permitted by the Speaker, but not immediately. Sunil Kumar, however, alleged that the money was being collected to fund the Congress party in election-bound states, including Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu.</p><p>This allegation triggered heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, with Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao, Parameshwara and others strongly objecting. BJP leaders countered, claiming they had video and audio evidence. "We have it in a pen drive," Ashoka said, holding one up.</p><p>Citing media reports, Ashoka reiterated the allegations, while Minister Timmapur again rejected them as "bogus and false", saying he would not fear such accusations. Ashoka said he was willing to face action if the allegations were proven false.</p><p>As chaos continued, with BJP members raising slogans of "loot, loot," the Speaker adjourned the House again.</p><p>When proceedings resumed, BJP members once again rushed to the well, shouting slogans accusing the Congress government of “loot."</p><p>Despite the Speaker’s repeated appeals, Ashoka and other BJP members remained adamant, demanding Timmapur’s resignation. Referring to former BJP Minister K S Eshwarappa’s resignation following allegations during the previous Congress-led protests, Ashoka said the same standard should apply now.</p><p>Though Ponnanna attempted to initiate the debate on the motion of thanks, BJP members intensified their sloganeering. Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil objected to the disruption. As the BJP members refused to relent, Khader adjourned the House till January 27.</p>