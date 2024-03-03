BJP extends open invitation to Arun Kumar Puthila to join party

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada BJP has extended an open invitation to Hindutva leader and Sangh Parivaar activist Arun Kumar Puthila to join the party.
Puthila, who had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election from Puttur constituency leading to the defeat of BJP candidate.
"Discussions were held to bring Puthila to the party. The party will offer him due position for Puthila if he joins it," District BJP President Sathish Kumpala told mediapersons. Puthila Parivar had recently announced that it would field Hindutva leader Arun Kumar Puthila in the upcoming Lok Sabha election from Dakshina Kannada constituency.
"We have been discussing getting Puthila to the party fold for a long time. I extend an open invitation for Puthila to join the party," he said. “The state BJP president and organising secretary of the party have held many rounds of talks with Puthila. We want all those who agree with the principles and ideology of the party to join us. BJP needs leaders like Puthila with national thoughts," Kumpala stressed.
"Puthila should be with us to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Sathish added.
