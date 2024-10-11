Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

BJP flays Congress over Karnataka govt withdrawing case against rioters

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj accused the Congress government of indulging in “politics of appeasement.'
PTI
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 11:47 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsBJPCongressKarnatakaIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us