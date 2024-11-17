BJP govt framed rules on revision of ration cards: Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa

<p>Mangaluru: Karnataka Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K H Muniyappa said that it was the previous BJP government which introduced a rule that those paying income tax and owning cards should be issued with APL cards.</p><p>He was reacting to BJP MLA Sunil Kumar's allegation that 11 lakh ration cards have been canceled in the state, on his arrival at Mangaluru International Airport.</p><p>“Karnataka has the highest number of BPL cards in South India. Out of the 6.50 crore population, we have issued cards to 4.50 crore people. Since there was a perception that many ineligible individuals had BPL cards, the BJP government itself framed rules for revision of ration cards," he told mediapersons.</p>.Anna Bhagya and Gruhalaxmi beneficiaries to be limit to BPL families : K H Muniyappa.<p>"There is no shortage of funds to provide ration in the state. During the revision, those who were not eligible for BPL cards were shifted to APL. However, applications for APL cards were not cancelled. Not a single APL card has been revoked," he clarified.</p><p>"APL card holders were provided food grains at subsidised rates, but many did not utilise the benefit. Therefore, subsidies for APL card holders have been temporarily stopped. Once the revision is complete, if APL cardholders request subsidies, we will definitely provide them," Muniyappa assured.</p>