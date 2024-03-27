BJP, JD(S) to set up panels for grassroots-level cadre synergy

BJP state president B Y Vijayendra and JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy announced on Tuesday that the alliance partners would launch a co-ordination mechanism on March 27, to bring about synergy at the grassroots level.
The BJP and the JD(S) have decided to set up local-level co-ordination committees, so as to be able to effectively transfer the votes of the two parties votes in favour of the NDA candidate.
Speaking to reporters here, Vijayendra said that the first joint meeting of grassroots-level workers of the two parties will be held in Mysuru on March 27.
It will be attended by Vijayendra and Kumaraswamy to send out a message of unity.
"Our aim is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state. To achieve this, both parties need to work in tandem at grassroots level," he said.
After the JD(S) core committee meeting, Kumaraswamy told reporters that 100 plus leaders from each of the two parties will take part in the Mysuru meeting.
Dr Radha Mohan Das Agarwal, BJP incharge of the elections in Karnataka, has reportedly instructed party leaders to reserve equal space for BJP and JD(S) leaders on the publicity material for every party programme.
"Be it flexes, pamphlets or other advertisement material, pictures of JD(S) leaders should also be used," he told his party colleagues in the state.
Kumaraswamy is said to have instructed his party workers and leaders to follow the ethics of the alliance, while not deviating from the ideology of the JD(S). He has asked his party workers to be careful while putting out posts on social media.
“In any of the campaign meetings or on social media posts, leaders should not give controversial statements about the alliance partner or the NDA candidate,” he told his partymen.
JD(S) leaders should strictly follow the instructions of the Election Commission, while posting anything on social media and should not indulge in personal attacks on any individual, Kumaraswamy advised.
The JD(S) state president has asked his partymen to use symbols and pictures of leaders of JD(S) and BJP equally on publicity material.
In case of differences at the local level with the BJP cadre, the JD(S) leaders are advised to bring it to the notice of the state party office.
(Published 26 March 2024, 22:41 IST)