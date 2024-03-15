BJP, JD(S) will win all 28 seats, claims Vijayendra

Bengaluru: State BJP president B Y Vijayendra has said that the BJP-JD(S) alliance would set a new record in the state by winning all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming general elections.
Addressing a press meet after inducting some former legislators from other parties to BJP in Bengaluru on Thursday, Vijayendra said that both BJP and JD(S) will put all efforts to emerge victorious in the Lok Sabha polls.
Referring to denial of tickets to some sitting MPs, Vijayendra said that the top leadership has selected the candidates based on some parameters.
“The opinion of the grassroot worker has also been considered. The state leaders had sent 2-3 names out of which the central
leaders have made the choice.”
Vijayendra said the senior leaders are in touch with disgruntled leaders “Everything will be settled in 3-4 days. The senior leaders are in touch even with K S Eshwarappa. We will work taking everyone into confidence,” he added.
Meanwhile, he said that the second list of Karnataka candidates for the rest of the constituencies will be
announced in the next 3-4 days.
(Published 14 March 2024, 23:12 IST)