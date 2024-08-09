BJP, JD(S) facing more than 25 scams, need to answer those before questioning us: Karnataka minister

Mysuru: Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday claimed that the BJP and JD(S) have over 25 scam charges levelled against them and they should answer those before asking hurling allegations against the Congress.
"BJP and JD(S) are facing more than 25 scams. They should answer all our questions at their Convention in Mysuru on Saturday," the state minister said.
Speaking at the Janandolana Convention of Congress Party in Mysuru on Friday, he said, "The world is seeing how the Centre is meting out injustice to Karnataka by not giving adequate GST share to the state and not releasing drought relief fund," G Paramshwara said.
He added, "We did not tell BJP-JD(S) not to do padayatra or protest. It is their right. Our padayatras were for people. But theirs is for a silly reason. What documents and proofs do they have to allege that Siddaramaiah misused his power? We had promised to give clean administration to the people. We punish those who err. The moment there is any allegation against any minister, the chief minister has immediately initiated an SIT investigation into it. What more do we need to answer," he asked.
"Due to the PSI recruitment scam we have not been able to recruit PSIs, give opportunity to the youth and our police are struggling due to shortage of manpower," he said.
President should call back Governor: Khandre
Karnataka forest minister Eshwar Khandre on Friday said that the President should call back the state governor as the BJP-led Centre is trying to misuse his Constitutional power against the state. "Corrupts are doing this Padayatra. They try to threaten opposition party leaders by misusing IT and ED. People have rejected BJP and JD(S). They have to answer for their corruption."
"Katta Subramanya, Krishnaiah Shetty were arrested during their regimes. H D Kumarswamy said that BJP was most corrupt. He is now part of the same BJP which brought him down from power," Khandre said.
Published 09 August 2024, 14:23 IST