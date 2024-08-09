BJP, JD(S) facing more than 25 scams, need to answer those before questioning us: Karnataka minister

Mysuru: Karnataka home minister Dr G Parameshwara on Friday claimed that the BJP and JD(S) have over 25 scam charges levelled against them and they should answer those before asking hurling allegations against the Congress.

"BJP and JD(S) are facing more than 25 scams. They should answer all our questions at their Convention in Mysuru on Saturday," the state minister said.

Speaking at the Janandolana Convention of Congress Party in Mysuru on Friday, he said, "The world is seeing how the Centre is meting out injustice to Karnataka by not giving adequate GST share to the state and not releasing drought relief fund," G Paramshwara said.