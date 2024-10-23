BJP, JD(S) jealous of my 2nd CM stint, ‘successful’ guarantees: Siddaramaiah

<p>Mysuru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> said on Tuesday that the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> government had earmarked Rs 60,000 crore for development works, besides Rs 56,000 crore to implement guarantee schemes. </p>.<p>“Is working for poor wrong? They are jealous of the fact that the Congress government is fulfilling all its promises through welfare programmes and that Siddaramaiah from a backward class community has become CM for a second time. They do not want me to work for the poor and for their social justice,” Siddaramaiah said. </p>.<p>He was speaking after launching development works worth Rs 501 crore at his Varuna Assembly constituency and distributing benefits of various schemes here. </p>.Siddaramaiah government violated poll code: Karnataka BJP complains to CEC.<p>At a separate event, addressing people of Varuna constituency near Taayur gate in T Narsipur taluk of the district, he said, “As long as I have the blessings of the people, I will have the energy to face false allegations of BJP and JD(S)”. </p>.<p>“False allegations can neither deter nor bend me. I have respect for laws and courts. I have confidence that I will get justice. Truth will always triumph,” the CM said, referring to the MUDA scam. </p>.<p>He said, “I have been working honestly in all senses (kaaya vaacha manasa) and serving poor of all religions and castes. My life is an open book. Anyone can see it. In my 42 years of political career, I have become MLA nine times, minister, DCM, CM, Opposition leader. Have I taken a single rupee of bribe from anyone? If so, I would not have won so many times.” </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters near his residence at Sharadadevinagar, the chief minister said, “Whoever accepts the party’s principles are welcome to join the party”. He said this when asked if BJP leader C P Yogeshwar would join the Congress. </p>