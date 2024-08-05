BJP- JD(S) joint operation to topple govt will not succeed: Krishna Byre Gowda

Chikkamagaluru, DHNS: While interacting with media on Monday (August 5) Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said BJP-JD(S) will not succeed in toppling the Congress government in Karnataka.

"The BJP-JD (S) joint operation to topple the Congress government will not succeed. Whether destabilising a government is the contribution of the Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy?" he asked.

"You have joined the central government, what are your contributions to Karnataka? H D Kumaraswamy on one side and Prahlad Joshi on the other side are trying to topple the state government which has been voted into power by the people. What is the benefit of this to the people of the state? Did people send you to Delhi to engage in destabilising the government," Revenue Minister questioned BJP-JD(S) alliance.

"If you change your mindset and help the state in getting permission for the Mekedatu project from the centre, I will congratulate you. About 40 TMC feet of water was supposed to be released from the KRS reservoir to Tamil Nadu in July. However, due to increased rainfall, 98 TMC feet of water have been washed away. If the state could implement Mekedatu project permission, we could have used the water that flowed to the sea. Kumaraswamy should also impress upon the centre to release Rs 5,300 crore pending for the Upper Bhadra project and get approval for the Kalasa- Banduri project," said the Revenue Minister.