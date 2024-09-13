BJP leaders visit Nagamangala, allege riot was pre-planned

BJP leader C T Ravi said, "Ganeshotsava has been celebrated since hundreds of years. Even though there are 90% Hindus in Nagamangala, such an incident has occurred. The loss incurred due to the incident should be totally compensated. Those who had really involved in the riots should be arrested and punished and not those participated in the procession. Let the Congress agree that it is a Taliban like government, we will take care of our safety ourselves."