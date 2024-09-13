BJP leaders visit Nagamangala, allege riot was pre-planned

Nagamangala (Mandya dist): A delegation of BJP leaders, led by Leader of Opposition R Ashoka, visited Nagamangala town on Thursday evening, and alleged that it was a pre-planned incident to disturb peace and harmony. They also demanded an impartial probe over the incident and punish the guilty.
BJP state president B Y Vijayendra alleged that Nagamangala riot shows that the law and order has collapsed in the state. It looks like the attack on Hindu youths is pre-planned. The anti-nationals have been creating unrest across the state.
Recalling the Keragodu Hanuma Dhwaja issue, Vijayendra said, "Mandya, which was known for the farmers struggle is now becoming famous communal clashes. The police had turned into a mute spectators on Wednesday. These anti-nationals may even enter your houses. Congress leaders should understand this. The arrested Hindu youths should be released and the guilty be punished."
Ashoka alleged that the anti-nationals have taken the law into their hands. It is a clear failure of police department. Law and order has totally collapsed. Such incidents cannot occur without the Congress's instigation. They should stop appeasement politics, he alleged.
BJP leader C T Ravi said, "Ganeshotsava has been celebrated since hundreds of years. Even though there are 90% Hindus in Nagamangala, such an incident has occurred. The loss incurred due to the incident should be totally compensated. Those who had really involved in the riots should be arrested and punished and not those participated in the procession. Let the Congress agree that it is a Taliban like government, we will take care of our safety ourselves."
BJP leaders Ashwath Narayan, Sunil, JD(S) leader Suresh Gowda and others were present.
Published 13 September 2024, 02:52 IST