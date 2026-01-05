<p>Bidar: Humnabad BJP MLA Dr Siddalingappa Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows after verbal altercation during Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in the presence of Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre here on Monday.</p><p>The confrontation between both leaders occurred inside Zilla Panchayat auditorium during a discussion on forest land encroachment. MLA has raised his hands to beat the MLC by shouting against him. Both were seen jostling and hurling abuses against each other which has gone viral on the social media.</p>.Karnataka: Mother, three-year-old daughter found dead in Kodiayala pond; investigation underway.<p>The MLA had sought details of the forest land coming in his constituency during the meeting. He also raised the objection against the MLC for intervening into the matter. There was a heated verbal exchange when Bhimrao Patil got up from his seat and strongly opposed it. Both of them came to blows by criticising against each other.</p><p>The minister Khandre, Additional SP Chandrakant Pujari have intervened and calmed the situation. Later, the meeting had to be adjoined indefinitely without holding any discussion.</p>