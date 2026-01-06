Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Boycott of SC family alleged; protestors demanded arrest of accused in Mandya

The activists gathered near the SP’s office and raised slogans, demanding the arrest of the accused persons. The victim has been identified as M Rajini.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 00:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 00:45 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

Follow us on :

Follow Us