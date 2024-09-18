BJP MLA Munirathna gets interim anticipatory bail in case filed by BBMP contractor

On September 13, Bengaluru's Vyalikaval police registered two FIRs against Munirathna. Crime number 121/2024 was based on Cheluvaraju's complaint, and accused Munirathna and three other individuals of cheating, extortion, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt.

The second FIR (Crime number 122/2024) was based a complaint by former BBMP corporator M Velunayakar. It invoked IPC sections related to promoting enmity between different groups and outraging the modesty of a woman, and making casteist slurs under the Prevention of Atrocities Act.

On September 14, police arrested Munirathna in the case filed by Velunayakar. He is currently in judicial custody. However, he was not arrested in the case filed by Cheluvaraju.

On Wednesday, the special court for cases involving elected representatives granted Munirathna bail in the first case, filed by Cheluvaraju. The court also granted bail to another suspect named Vasanth Kumar.