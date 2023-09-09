BJP MP Bachegowda calls party communal

In a fresh attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party MP from Chikkaballapur B N Bachegowda on Friday called the saffron outfit a communal party.
Speaking to reporters , Bachegowda said, “It has become clear now... Never thought JD(S) would join hands with the BJP in H D Deve Gowda’s lifetime. I am shocked to see a secular party like JD(S) forge an alliance with a
communal party. The proposed alliance will weaken the BJP.”
Alliance
“The BJP was in power in the state. There are capable leaders in the party. But the party leadership for some reasons have not appointed the opposition leader in both the Assembly and Council and party president in the state. Maybe they have delayed appointments due to the proposed alliance with the JD(S),” Bachegowda said.