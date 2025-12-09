BJP plans to lay siege to Suvarna Soudha on December 9

<p>Belagavi: BJP state president B Y Vijayendra said on Monday that over 20,000 farmers will stage a protest before laying siege to Suvarna Vidhana Soudha here on Tuesday, condemning the anti-farmer policies of the state government.</p>.<p>Vijayendra, along with Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R Ashoka, party MLA Abhay Patil and MLC C T Ravi, inspected the protest venue at Malini City.</p>.BJP to gherao Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi for 'justice to farmers'.<p>Speaking to reporters, Vijayendra said, “Our protest is against the Congress government in the state for neglecting the farmers. Injustice is being meted out to sugarcane, maize, paddy, tur growers and other farmers. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conducted an aerial survey in the affected areas, but did nothing to alleviate farmers’ problems. The Congress government has made it a habit to blame the Centre for all woes. Farmers have not been compensated by the state. More than 20,000 farmers will take part in the protest on Tuesday.”</p>