BJP stage mega protest in Mandya against releasing water to Tamil Nadu

A large number of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against the Congress government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, at JC Circle, in Mandya, on Monday.

Mandya MP A Sumalatha also took part in the protest and condemned releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, she said that the protest is being staged in support of the farmers here.

"It is not right to release water from KRS Dam, when the farmers here are facing shortage of water. Tamil Nadu has been raising objections over Cauvery issue, including the desilting of the dam. The government should have concern over the farmers," she stressed.