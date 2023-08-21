BJP stage mega protest in Mandya against releasing water to Tamil Nadu

A large number of BJP leaders and workers staged a protest against the Congress government for releasing Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, on Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway, at JC Circle, in Mandya, on Monday.
Mandya MP A Sumalatha also took part in the protest and condemned releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Speaking to reporters, she said that the protest is being staged in support of the farmers here.
"It is not right to release water from KRS Dam, when the farmers here are facing shortage of water. Tamil Nadu has been raising objections over Cauvery issue, including the desilting of the dam. The government should have concern over the farmers," she stressed.
Farmers' organisations and JD(S) have also extended support to the BJP’s protest. They raised slogans against the state government and alleged ‘Tughlaq durbar’ by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. The government has already released around 8-ft water from the dam to Tamil Nadu, they criticised.
A section of the BJP workers also torched tyres at Sanjay Circle and on the highway.
As on 8 am, on Monday, 12,631 cusec water was being let into the river from KRS dam. The inflow was 4,983 cusec. The water level of the dam as on August 21 is 105.70 ft as against the maximum level of 124.80 ft.
The BJP had given a call to stage a protest blocking the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, condemning the release of water to Tamil Nadu, while the water levels of the dams are dipping and farmers of the region are facing problems due to shortage of water.
However, it was withdrawn and the venue shifted to the Bengaluru-Mysuru national highway.
Heavy police security has been deployed on the highway as a precautionary measure.
BJP leaders C N Ashwath Narayan, D V Sadananda Gowda and Tejasvi Surya are expected to participate in the protest.