JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

LIVE
Lok Sabha Election Updates: SP candidate says will bring back financial fugitives, suspense over Amethi, Rae Bareli continues

Track latest political news updates, only with DH
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 03:00 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
02:5202 May 2024

Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomes EC's decision to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

02:1702 May 2024

Will bring back the financial fugitives who have run away with Rs. 15 lakh crore, says SP Ballia candidate

02:1702 May 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspense over Rahul, Priyanka from Amethi and Raebareli continues

03:0002 May 2024

People have started downloading the manifesto more after it was criticised by the Prime Minister: Ashok Gehlot

"The mood of the people has changed. The issues of the Congress and the people are the same, be it inflation, unemployment, rich-poor disparity or mutual harmony... The manifesto has given good guarantees. People have started downloading the manifesto more after it was criticised by the Prime Minister. I have heard that lakhs of people are downloading the Congress manifesto and it has become even more popular..."

02:5202 May 2024

Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomes EC's decision to postpone polls in Anantnag-Rajouri constituency

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairperson Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday welcomed the Election Commission's decision to postpone polls in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency and said this has relieved several political parties.

Azad emphasised the importance of the assembly elections over parliamentary elections stating it is very important to have a legislative assembly and legislators put in place through polls.

02:1702 May 2024

Will bring back the financial fugitives who have run away with Rs. 15 lakh crore, says SP Ballia candidate

02:1702 May 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspense over Rahul, Priyanka from Amethi and Raebareli continues

With just two days left for filing nominations for Amethi and Rae Bareli, Congress is keeping its cards close to its chest on fielding Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from these traditional Gandhi family pocket boroughs even as hectic were on to finetune its strategy.


Read more

(Published 02 May 2024, 02:52 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on