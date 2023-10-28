BJP teams to study drought, farmers' suicide: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Mangaluru: Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel has announced that teams, each led by senior leaders, will embark on tours of the drought-affected districts to investigate the drought situation and the factors contributing to farmers' suicides in the state. The teams have been instructed to submit their findings by November 10.

These teams, each led by prominent leaders, will visit various regions as follows:

A team led by B S Yediyurappa will visit Tumakuru and Bengaluru.

A team led by C T Ravi will travel to Kolara and Chikkaballapura.

A team led by Aravind Bellada will investigate Raichur and Yadgiri.

A team led by K S Eshwarappa is assigned to Ballari and Koppala.

A team led by Basanagouda Patil Yatnal will explore Mysuru and Chamarajnagar.

A team led by B Y Vijayendra is tasked with Bidar and Kalburgi.

A team led by Sriramulu will assess Haveri and Gadag.

A team led by Aravind Limbavalli will visit Belagavi and Chikkodi.

A team led by V Sunil Kumar is designated for Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada.

A team led by Vishweshwara Hegde Kageri will focus on Davangere and Chitradurga.

A team led by D V Sadananda Gowda will investigate Mandya and Hassan.

A team led by Govinda Karajola will visit Dharwad and Vijayanagara.

A team led by Nalin Kumar Kateel will assess Vijayapura and Bagalkote.

A team led by Araga Jnanendra will explore Udupi and Chikkamagaluru.

A team led by R Ashok is assigned to Mangaluru and Kodagu.

A team led by Kota Srinivas Poojary will investigate Bengaluru Rural and Ramnagara.

Kateel emphasized that the state is grappling with a severe drought, and in the past five months, 250 farmers have tragically taken their own lives. During the previous tenure of the Congress government, over 4,000 farmers resorted to suicide, he claimed.