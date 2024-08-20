Karnataka BJP to protest against Congress’s ‘anti-Dalit policies’ on August 22

Bengaluru: The BJP state unit on Monday decided to launch a statewide protest on August 22 condemning the anti-Dalit policies of Congress as well as its continued criticism of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is a Dalit.
The party condemned the Congress workers and leaders for hitting the governor’s photos with slippers, setting his effigy on fire and using singular terms such as ‘Nalayak’ for the governor.
Several BJP leaders including B Y Vijayendra, C T Ravi, V Sunil Kumar and Pralhad Joshi said that the Congress’ mask of being pro-Dalit had fallen.
“How can a national party like Congress not take action against its leader who is threatening to launch a movement like the one in Bangladesh, to chase the governor out of Raj Bhavan? The Congress has lost all moral right to speak in favour of dalits. It is siphoning off the money meant for dalit welfare,” Sunil Kumar said.
Published 19 August 2024, 23:56 IST