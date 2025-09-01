Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessmarkets

Rupee falls 17 paise to 88.26 against US dollar in early trade

The rupee closed at an all-time low of 88.19 against the US dollar on Friday.
Last Updated : 01 September 2025, 04:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 September 2025, 04:30 IST
Business NewsUS dollarIndian RupeeMarketsINRUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us