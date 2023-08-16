Home
BJP trying to topple Karnataka govt: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh

Singh said no harm can be done to the government as it has won the people’s mandate completely.
Last Updated 16 August 2023, 00:07 IST

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh has charged that BJP used to take 40 per cent commission when it was in power in the state it and it is now trying to topple the Congress government with that commission money only. 

After attending the Independence Day programme, Singh said no harm can be done to the government as it has won the people’s mandate completely. "The BJP always takes the lead in violating the Constitution and now it is planning to topple the government, which is in power with a full majority,” he said. The Congress works in accordance with the Constitution and unites the country, but the BJP works to divide the country on the basis of religion, he said. 

(Published 16 August 2023, 00:07 IST)
BJPCongressKarnatakaDigvijaya Singh

