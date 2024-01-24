'BJP will face Lord Rama's curse in LS polls'

The BJP has used the Prana Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Rama Lalla at Ayodhya to draw political mileage. The party will face Lord Rama’s ‘Shapa’ (curse) in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, said Minister for School Education and Literacy Madhu Bangarappa.
He was speaking at a press conference in the city on Tuesday.
The Ram Mandir has been constructed as per court order, the minister said and added, “ However, the way BJP is behaving in this matter is laughable. Sri Rama resides even my heart. In the name of Sri Rama, the BJP is involved in petty politics.”
“A person who respects other religions is a true Hindu. There is no need to overtly claim that one is Hindu. Dharma is in my blood and in my words. A political party appropriating the god for itself is unacceptable. The Constitution given by Dr B R Ambedkar is the country’s god,” he added.
‘BJP ahead in mischief’
The BJP leaders don’t know what is goodness. They are ahead in doing mischievous things. The party which is power at Centre is behaving in a bad manner and people are observing them, he added.
“The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being disrupted. In Assam, the law and order has completely broken down. By misusing the law, a conspiracy is being hatched to disrupt the yatra,” Madhu said and added that making disparaging remarks about Rahul Gandhi family will not be tolerated.