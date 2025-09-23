Menu
Zubeen Garg's last journey: Fans gather in large numbers to celebrate his life and music

Thousands of grieving fans thronged to pay their final respects to Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg. Mourners stood in long queues through the night, waiting patiently for a last glimpse of the 52-year-old singer, whose mortal remains lay in a glass casket adorned with the traditional Assamese gamosa. Many paid tributes with flowers and gamosas, while others captured emotional moments on their mobile phones.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 03:59 IST
Zubeen Garg's last journey.

Credit: PTI

Published 23 September 2025, 03:59 IST
