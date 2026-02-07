Menu
BJP will fight polls alongside JD(S): Yediyurappa

'Both former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have shared their thoughts on the future of the alliance in New Delhi,' said Yediyurappa.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 22:41 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 22:41 IST
