<p>Tumakuru: The BJP will fight the next Assembly election alongside the JD(S), confirmed former chief minister and BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa in Tumakuru on Friday.</p>.<p>"Both former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy have shared their thoughts on the future of the alliance in New Delhi," said Yediyurappa.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The people of the state are desperate for a change, said the BJP veteran. "The BJP-JD(S) alliance will win the next Assembly election and form the government," Yediyurappa added. Demanding a rollback of the hike in Namma Metro fares, Yediyurappa said, "People are struggling to cope with rising prices of various other commodities. Increasing the Metro fare under these circumstances is unacceptable."</p>