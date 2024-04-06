BJP won't win even 200 seats in Lok Sabha polls as per RSS survey, claims Priyank Kharge

Addressing party workers and leaders in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Shah had said there is drought in Karnataka, and the state government was late by three months in sending a proposal to the Central government and 'today the application for drought relief from the Centre is with the Election Commission'.

"They (Congress government) are doing politics over it now." Demanding answers from state BJP chief B Y Vijayendra and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, the Minister sought answers from them about the injustice happening to Karnataka from the Central government.