'India has N-word type, Mongoloid class,' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backs Sam Pitroda comment; draws flak from BJP

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said that India has a 'N-word type class' and 'Mongoloid class' -- remarks that came after former Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda said that 'Indians in the East look like Chinese...in the South like Africans'.
Pitroda stepped down from his post after backlash over the remark, but Adhir's comment comes even as the Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda's statement.
"Our topography gives rise to different kinds of appearances of our people...," he says to ANI, adding that "there are people of negrita ('negro') type class in our country, some are like "Mongolians", some are black, some are white, no denying [sic]."
His comments drew flak from BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who said, "It’s not just Sam Pitroda but entire Congress that makes racist comments."
Pitroda made his remarks in an interview to The Statesman, and Poonawalla also questioned whether Adhir would be sacked or if he would get a 'soft landing' like Pitroda.
More to follow...
Published 09 May 2024, 08:53 IST