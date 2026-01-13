BJP worker booked for 'derogatory' remarks against Priyank Kharge

<p>Kalaburagi: Station Bazar police officials have booked BJP worker Shakuntala Nataraj on the charges of derogatory remarks posted on 'X' against district in-charge minister Priyank Kharge.</p><p>She accused the minister of running the administration like Hitler by oppressing athletes who had protested for fulfilment of various demands including development of Yadgir district stadium. </p><p>The police have booked her based on a complaint lodged by MLC and Congress leader Jagadev Guttedar under section 353(1), 192 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act. </p>.While Congress braces for states' polls, Karnataka deadlock remains.<p>Accusing the minister of giving protection to the drug mafia by holding him responsible for attack on the town municipal council officials and death of contractor Sachin Panchal, she posted the photograph of the minister along with the video of the charges made by athlete Lokesh Rathod.</p><p>Last week, a case was registered against Puneethraj Kamatagi, Lokesh Rathod and others of the Kalyana Karnataka Youth Association in Yadgir on charges of obstructing the duty of government employees and behaving inappropriately during a protest and causing a breach of peace.</p>