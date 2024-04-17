JOIN US
india karnataka

Black coat optional for district, trial court advocates during summer: Karnataka HC

Advocates may instead wear plain white shirts/salwar-kameez or sarees of any sober colour with plain white neckbands, court registrar KS Bharath Kumar stated in a circular on Tuesday.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 20:14 IST

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka has exempted advocates from wearing black coats while attending proceedings in district and trial courts across the state from April 18 to May 31. 

Advocates may instead wear plain white shirts/salwar-kameez or sarees of any sober colour with plain white neckbands, court registrar KS Bharath Kumar stated in a circular on Tuesday. The decision was taken based on a representation received from the president of the Advocates' Association Bangalore on April 5. 

(Published 16 April 2024, 20:14 IST)
Karnataka NewsKarnataka High Court

