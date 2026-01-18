Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Block of stone unearthed during excavation at Karnataka's Lakkundi temple

Meanwhile, locals are upset with the district administration’s order prohibiting entry to the excavation site.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 21:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 21:14 IST
Karnataka Newsgadag

Follow us on :

Follow Us