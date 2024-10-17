Boy washed away in drain in Karnataka

<p>Haveri: A 12-year-old boy was washed away in a drain in the district headquarter town of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haveri">Haveri</a> on Thursday morning, police said.</p>.<p>Nivedith Basavaraj slipped into the drain as he stepped on the missing slab and was washed away by the rain water.</p>.<p>The incident took place this morning in front of the Office of the Superintendent of Police, they said.</p>.Two minor siblings drown in pond in Odisha.<p>Search operations were carried out by teams of Fire Safety and Emergency Services and the local police.</p>.<p>Residents alleged that they complained to the Municipal authorities several times about the missing slabs several times but to no avail.</p>.<p>This callousness finally claimed a life, they rued. </p>