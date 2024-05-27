Brahmins lobby hard for representation in Karnataka Legislative Council

Bengaluru: Brahmin community leaders have been lobbying hard to secure representation in the Legislative Council. The community seems to be upset with BJP leaders for not allocating a seat for it in Upper House since 2010.
Former chairman of Keonics H S Sachidanandamurhty told DH that he was a strong aspirant for a seat in the Upper House. He said, of late, the BJP had been sidelining the community and all opportunities are being given to Vokkaligas or Lingayats.
“After RSS leader Bhanuprakash retired from the Council in 2010-11, none from our community has been nominated or elected to the House from the Assembly,” he said.
In Congress also, three candidates - Vijay K Mulgund, Dr Vijaykumar Kalmankar and A S Jayasimha are aspirants for one of the seven seats the party can win. The polls are scheduled on June 13.
Published 26 May 2024, 22:48 IST