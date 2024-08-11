Yediyurappa POSCO case: State tells Advocate General to get Karnataka High Court stay vacated

Bengaluru: The state government has asked the advocate-general to get a stay issued by the High Court in a Pocso case against BJP veteran B S Yediyurappa vacated, Home Minister G Parameshwara said on Saturday.
"We have asked the AG and our lawyers to get the stay vacated. Once it is vacated, we will take action in accordance with law. He (Yediyurappa) may fight the case legally in the future, we will also have to fight legally," Parameshwara told reporters.
The Karnataka High Court had earlier issued an interim order restraining the CID from arresting Yediyurappa, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl. On June 27, the CID filed a charge-sheet against him.
On the possibility of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioning Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's prosecution in connection with a site allotment scam in Mysuru, Parameshwara said the government is waiting for Raj Bhavan's next move.
On July 26, Gehlot issued a show-cause notice to Siddaramaiah based on a petition seeking his sanction. On August 1, the Cabinet urged the Governor to withdraw the notice.
Parameshwara noted that a number of cases (involving prosecution sanction) are pending in Raj Bhavan. "In (Siddaramaiah's) case, the Governor has shown hurry. He must explain what the intention is, being the Constitutional head. There seems to be a conspiracy...it looks as if Raj Bhavan and the Governor are being misused," he said.
Expressing confidence that Gehlot will not permit Siddaramaiah's prosecution, Parameshwara said: "In case sanction is given, we'll fight it legally."
Published 10 August 2024, 23:28 IST