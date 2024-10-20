C P Yogeshwar is in contact with Congress; has met with D K Shivakumar, says H D Kumaraswamy

<p>Bengaluru: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/h-d-kumaraswamy">H D Kumaraswamy</a> on Sunday accused some BJP leaders of trying to disrupt the BJP-JD(S) alliance.</p><p>"There are a few in BJP who believe that I have a strong bond at the Delhi level and are trying to create problems for me. I have heard about this as well. Many people are working to disrupt the JD(S)-BJP alliance. There is a concerted effort to damage my reputation, but it won’t succeed."</p><p>He was speaking to the media at former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda's residence after returning from Mandya district on Sunday evening.</p> .MUDA scam documents shifted by flight, alleges Kumarswamy.<p>He also slammed BJP MLC C P Yogeshwar and said the latter had met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. </p><p>"He is out of my hands; he’s an influential figure. He has met D K Shivakumar. Why should I discuss about him? I don’t know what he is planning. I have been following everything through the media. There is talk that he is in contact with Congress leaders and with leaders of other parties. BJP's senior leaders are aware of all this," Kumaraswamy said about Yogeshwar. </p> .<p>The Union Minister said the decision on Channapatna seat had not yet been taken. </p><p>"Senior BJP leaders have already stated several times that I should take the final decision regarding the constituency I represent," he added.</p><p>Pointing out that Nikhil Kumaraswamy had clarified will not contest in this election and will wait for another three years, Kumaraswamy said: "Congress will not be allowed to take an advantage at any cost." </p><p>Congress doesn't have a base in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy said, adding that they rely on money and misuse of power for politics. </p><p>Some are now falling for Congress' conspiracy," he added.</p>