<p>Gayaji (Bihar): <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/draupadi-murmu">President Droupadi Murmu</a> on Friday reached <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar">Biha</a>r's Gayaji district, where she will perform puja at the Vishnupad temple for the salvation of her ancestors' souls.</p>.<p>The President was welcomed by Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arif-mohammed-khan">Arif Mohammad Khan</a>, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and state minister Prem Kumar on her arrival at Gayaji airport.</p>.<p>Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the President's visit to Gayaji, officials said.</p>.President Droupadi Murmu greets PM Narendra Modi on birthday, says he instilled culture of achieving great goals.<p>The President will perform the 'pind daan' rituals and 'jal tarpan' at the temple for peace and salvation of her ancestors' souls, they said.</p>.<p>It is believed that 'pind daan' to the souls of ancestors ensures their peace and salvation.</p>.<p>A large number of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hindu">Hindu</a> devotees visit the Vishnupad temple here during 'pitru paksha' every year to perform the rituals.</p>