<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A city corporation councillor belonging to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> was found dead by hanging inside his office room here on Saturday morning, police said.</p>.<p>K Anil Kumar, councillor of Thirumala ward, was found dead by hanging at 9.00 am and it is a suspected case of suicide, police said and launched an investigation.</p>.BJP leader Balram Singh dies in lightning hit while clearing rainwater from roof in Mathura.<p>Local people said Kumar was seen at the office in the morning and was found dead later.</p>.<p>Television channels reported that he had been upset for some time over financial issues at a cooperative society led by him.</p>.<p>The reports also claimed that a suicide note was recovered from near his body, and it contained remarks against BJP leaders.</p>.<p>However, police didn't confirm whether the suicide note was recovered.</p>.BJP worker earlier arrested for alleged comments against Congress MLA dies by suicide.<p>"We are completing other proceedings. An investigation is going on," a police officer said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, BJP district president V V Rajesh said Anil Kumar was worried about the financial issues at the bank.</p>.<p>"As per my understanding, several persons failed to repay the loan amount that they had availed. Anil Kumar had mental stress over that," he told the media.</p>.<p>He, however, did not reply to the questions of reported remarks against leaders in his purported suicide note.</p>