Can't sit on Tender Scrutiny Committee at every stage: Karnataka HC

The firm participated in the tender for 2023-24 and challenged the rejection of the technical bid on February 29, 2024. It claimed that even though on account of the increase in turnover, it became a medium enterprise in 2021-22, the exemption from payment of earnest money deposit (EMD) available to micro and small enterprises continues for three years. On the other hand, the KSDL argued that the petitioner had submitted EMD long after the submission of the financial bid and hence the said argument is not available to it.