<p>Bengaluru: BJP MLA from Yelahanka S R Vishwanath reaffirmed his support to BJP state chief B Y Vijayendra on Tuesday, even as he said that the central leadership would take the final call on his continuation in the post or not.</p>.<p>“We don’t have an alternative for the state president’s post. As a youngster, if he (Vijayendra) is removed in just two years, it amounts to denying him an opportunity. So, our national leaders will decide on this and we will work with the party,” Vishwanath told reporters.</p>.<p>Vijayendra, who took over as the state president in November 2023, has completed 2 years in office. Vishwanath is seen as close to Vijayendra.</p>.<p>Noting that all state party leaders should unite and work with Vijayendra, the MLA said: “Responsibilities have still not been given delegated. District presidents have been appointed, but other office bearers have not been finalised. All this will be done after the (new) state president is appointed. If full-fledged organising work begins, the state president’s hands will be strengthened”.</p>.<p>Vishwanath said all state presidents in the party were usually given a three-year term, adding that the incumbent must be allowed to finish his three-year term.</p>.<p>On the upcoming Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) polls, Vishwanath said it was mandatory to “win Bengaluru” to “win Karnataka” (2028 Assembly elections). </p>