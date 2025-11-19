Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'Can't remove B Y Vijayendra as state BJP chief after just 2 years': MLA S R Vishwanath

Vijayendra, who took over as the state president in November 2023, has completed 2 years in office. Vishwanath is seen as close to Vijayendra.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 23:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 23:16 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraS R Vishwanath

Follow us on :

Follow Us