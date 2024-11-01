Home
Cash prize for Suvarna Mahotsava Award doubled

Besides announcing Rajyotsava Awards for 69 people, the Department of Kannada and Culture had decided to confer Suvarna Mahotsava Awards upon 50 men and 50 women achievers in different fields.
DHNS
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 22:38 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 22:38 IST
