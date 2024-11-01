Cash prize for Suvarna Mahotsava Award doubled

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has increased the cash prize for Suvarna Mahotsava Awards from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh. </p>.<p>Besides announcing Rajyotsava Awards for 69 people, the Department of Kannada and Culture had decided to confer Suvarna Mahotsava Awards upon 50 men and 50 women achievers in different fields. </p>.<p>With the state government emphasising the historic significance of this year's Rajyotsava Day (golden jubilee celebrations of the naming of the state), the department enhanced the cash prize for Suvarna Mahotsava Awards, Minister of Kannada and Culture Shivaraj S Tangadagi said in a statement. </p>.Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot greets people of state on Kannada Rajyotsava.<p><strong>Pourakarmika leaders shortlisted</strong></p>.<p>Two BBMP pourakarmika union leaders — Ravanamma and Shankaramma — have been shortlisted for the award. </p>.<p>Congratulating the two, the All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) said that Ravanamma and Shankaramma were instrumental in organising municipal workers to defeat the contract system. </p>.<p>"The strong fight against the contract mafia resulted in its ouster in 2017 after a three-day strike of pourakarmikas compelled the government to remove the contract labour system. The struggle of pourakarmikas ultimately resulted in steps being taken towards them being made permanent workers," the AICCTU noted. </p>.<p>The awards will be presented at the Vidhana Soudha on Friday. </p>