Cauvery issue: Karnataka govt committed to protect farmers' interests, says Deputy CM Shivakumar

Speaking to reporters, he said, "Despite us (Karnataka) releasing water, for a couple of days the quantity of water that reached Biligundlu was slightly less, but due to rains in Bengaluru and surrounding areas there was increased flow for a couple of days. So by and large there was a balance."

Responding to a question, Shivakumar said the state has requested before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for a central team to be sent to the state for inspecting the dams.

"They have to decide about it." Reasserting that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project is the top priority of the Karnataka government, he said, "We are making preparations to place the matter before the court. Court has also told them (TN) verbally that there should be no dispute when Karnataka is building the dam in their territory and is ready to give (TN) its share of 177 tmc water."

Stating that preparations are on regarding the alternative land to be given to farmers, with the project taking shape, Shivakumar said the central government, however, has to give certain permissions, environmental clearances, among others.