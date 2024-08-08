Celebrating nature in the sacred groves of Tulunadu

In a study on the sacred groves of coastal Karnataka, researchers Prabhakar Achar, Vidya Nayak and their team have documented 294 plant species found in sacred groves. They include ashwattha (Ficus religiosa), dhoopa (Vateria indica) and amritha balli (Tinospora cordifolia). They are also home to 22 types of mammals, including the bonnet macaque, slender loris, small Indian civet, striped hyena and spotted deer. In addition, 55 bird varieties have been recorded in groves, like the little cormorant, cattle egret and barn owl, as well as 18 types of reptiles including the Indian pond terrapin, flying lizard and Russell’s viper.