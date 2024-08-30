Centre asks Karnataka to procure soyabean, urad with MSP

New Delhi: The Centre has asked Karnataka to procure soyabean and urad by paying minimum support price in Karnataka for Kharif 2024-25 marketing season.

As per the order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, 1.03 lakh tonne soyabean would be procured with the minimum support price of Rs 7,400 per tonne.

The order also said that 19,760 tonne (urad) black gram would be procured by paying minimum support price of Rs 4,892 per tonne.