Centre asks Karnataka to procure soyabean, urad with MSP

New Delhi: The Centre has asked Karnataka to procure soyabean and urad by paying minimum support price in Karnataka for Kharif 2024-25 marketing season.
As per the order issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, 1.03 lakh tonne soyabean would be procured with the minimum support price of Rs 7,400 per tonne.
The order also said that 19,760 tonne (urad) black gram would be procured by paying minimum support price of Rs 4,892 per tonne.
Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, who earlier requested Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to procure farm products from Karnataka, said that the decision of the Union Ministry of Agriculture will help a large number of farmers in the state.
He also requested the Karnataka Government to open purchasing centres and start procuring directly from farmers.
Recently, the Centre has allowed Karnataka to procure green gram and sunflower from the state farmers by paying a minimum support price .
Published 30 August 2024, 15:17 IST